The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Curtis Flowers' conviction.

In a 7-2 decision released Friday morning, the court ruled that District Attorney Doug Evans intentionally removed African-Americans during jury selection at Flowers' 2010 trial, his sixth for the murders of four people at a Mississippi furniture store.

READ THE OPINION Flowers v. Mississippi

Though he's prevailed in his appeal, Flowers will remain incarcerated while he waits to hear if his 23-year-long legal odyssey has finally come to an end or whether he'll face an unprecedented seventh trial for the murders at Tardy Furniture. The Flowers case was the subject of the second season of the podcast In the Dark.

The majority opinion, written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, holds that Evans violated Flowers' rights by flouting a 1986 precedent, set forth in Batson v. Kentucky, that it's unconstitutional to strike jurors because of their race. It reverses a 2017 decision by the Mississippi Supreme Court that denied Flowers' appeal.

The Supreme Court's ruling will set off a chain of events, though not one that's guaranteed to end in Flowers' freedom. And it portends no further penalty for Evans, though this is the third time a court has ruled that he discriminated in jury selection in Flowers' case.

In the weeks ahead, an order erasing Flowers' four capital sentences will make its way to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Once it does, Flowers will be moved off death row and out of Mississippi's notorious Parchman prison.

He'll likely be transferred to the county jail near Winona, where the crime took place in 1996. He'll be held in pretrial detention, since the four murder indictments handed down years ago by a local grand jury still stand against him.

Flowers' lawyers can ask for their client to be released on bail, but Evans can oppose it and the judge, likely to still be Joey Loper, can deny it. Bail is granted so rarely in capital cases in Mississippi that Flowers' lawyers may not even request it; they haven't always in the past.

Doug Evans Hunter Hart for APM Reports

The most important question, of course, is whether Evans will try Flowers a seventh time. The answer to that may take months to become clear and is almost entirely up to Evans himself. He told In the Dark reporters in January that a seventh trial is a possibility. But Evans has other options too: He can offer Flowers one of a range of plea deals or he can ask for the charges against Flowers to be dismissed entirely. If the charges are dropped, Flowers would be released.

Evans will soon hear from Flowers' lawyers, who are likely to try to dissuade him from pressing ahead with a trial and may file a motion asking Judge Loper to remove Evans from the case altogether. Evans may also receive guidance from the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, which drew bewilderment from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for not having intervened in the case earlier.

Evans has said nothing publicly to indicate that he has concerns about the strength of the state's case against Curtis Flowers or his own ability to try it. In the Dark reporters asked him in January if he thought the prosecution, which has stretched over 23 years, might benefit from a fresh perspective.

"No," Evans said. "They've had numerous different juries that all agree."

This story will be updated throughout the day with analysis of the court's decision, and we will publish a new episode of the podcast tonight.

