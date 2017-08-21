President Trump is ending a program that allowed some young, undocumented immigrants to stay and work in the United States. For some, that may mean the end of a dream of going to college. APM Reports tells the stories of young immigrants fighting for a piece of the American Dream and examines the historical events that brought us to this moment.

Young undocumented immigrants fighting for better opportunities to go to college in the United States have had a tough road, even with federal protections the past five years. Some states charge them higher tuition or block them from state schools. Federal loans are off-limits. And high school counselors can be discouraging.

Plyler v. Doe

In 1977, four immigrant families sued the Tyler, Texas, school district after their children were kicked out and required to pay for a public education. Five years later, the court ruled in their favor. Learn more

When Donald Trump became president, the obstacles grew.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump promised to end an Obama-era program that allows the children of immigrants to apply for temporary relief from deportation.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, benefited nearly 800,000 young people since 2012 and propelled a small portion of them toward a college degree, allowing them to compete in the American job force and build a life in the only country they've known.

One day after Labor Day and a little more than seven months into his presidency, Trump challenged the legality of DACA and ordered that it gradually end.

Calling it a "body blow to the nation," Thomas Saenz of the Mexican American Legal and Educational Defense Fund criticized the move for endangering families, employers and communities. A day later, 15 states and the District of Columbia sued to block Trump's recision.

Trump, who at times expressed sympathy for the young immigrants, called for Congress to come up with a solution, which could include a bill that shields DACA recipients from deportation or creates a path to citizenship.